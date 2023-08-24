ST. PETERS — Conditions in some classrooms at Hawthorn Elementary in St. Peters this week have been "uncomfortable, but not dangerous" as air conditioning units have strained to cool buildings across the region during an intense heat wave.

Portable air conditioning units and extra fans have made a difference for students and staff at the school, according to a spokeswoman for Fort Zumwalt School District.

Temperatures in the region were expected to reach 100 degrees on Thursday as the lengthy heat wave continued to cause trouble during the first week of school for most districts in the area.

Students at Pierre Laclede Elementary School in north St. Louis were bused to the former Stevens Middle School on Thursday because of air conditioning problems.

Laclede students will be brought back to the school in the afternoon for dismissal.

St. Louis Public Schools also sent an alert to parents saying 13 bus routes would be delayed by up to two hours on Thursday afternoon because several drivers called out sick. There will be no bus service this week for after-school extracurricular activities.

Several school districts including Francis Howell and Lincoln County switched to early release schedules Thursday and Friday.

KIPP Inspire and Victory charter schools in St. Louis will release students early Thursday and Friday because of "cooling challenges" in parts of the buildings.

Many high school football games across the region have been pushed back to Friday night after sunset or Saturday.