How Rockwood parents mounted a campaign that ended 3 school diversity programs

CLARKSON VALLEY — One night last fall, during a meeting otherwise routine, a Rockwood School Board member leaned into the microphone and asked to pull three contracts out for a board vote.

The contracts totaled $86,100 this school year. They were for programs primarily serving Black students in the majority-white district, many of whom are St. Louis kids voluntarily bused to Rockwood, the largest area district and one of the highest-rated and most affluent.

"I don’t feel like they serve all of our students," newly elected board member Izzy Imig said that night.

"I agree," said board member Tamara Jo Rhomberg.

There was no more discussion. The vote broke 4-3, to applause from some in the crowd.

The events of that night, Oct. 6, were a culmination of years of discontent among a contingent of parents in the west St. Louis County school district. It began with opposition to COVID-19 health orders and grew, in Rockwood and across the country, to include challenges to diversity and equity initiatives and library book content.

Rockwood had been working on a more inclusive curriculum, with a goal of closing racial disparities in discipline and test scores, even before racial justice protests in 2020 prompted a national reckoning. But where advocates saw progress, opponents accused the district of reverse discrimination and an effort to shame white teachers and students.

The conflict put Rockwood in the middle of a trend sweeping the country.

"We have seen a loose network of very conservative philanthropies, legal advocacy organizations and then nonprofit groups who are dedicated to challenging efforts of public schools to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion," said John Rogers, a professor at the University of Southern California who co-authored a November study surveying more than 600 U.S. principals. "Some of that energy was then funneled toward particular communities, and I think at least early on Rockwood was one of those communities."

Across the country, teachers' lesson plans came under scrutiny, and superintendents and board members under fire. Teachers and administrators, especially those who focused on diversity issues, worried about their jobs. Some quit.

In Rockwood, parents began scrutinizing classroom teaching and school programs that touched on issues of race, equity and diversity. They sent emails to administrators, made public records requests, built private Facebook groups and wrote anonymous blog posts leveling accusations against board members, administrators and program providers. The allegations sometimes focused on what parents called "divisive" teaching.

"As a parent, my first and most important job is to protect MY children and what is in their best interests," Jennifer Spencer, a moderator of one of the Facebook groups, wrote in an email to administrators. "And being told that they are racists, or white supremacists, is not true, and is most definitely not in their best interests. I will not allow anyone to make them feel guilt or shame for the color of their skin, which we should know is NEVER OKAY."

Parents also accused district administrators of having cozy relationships with the programs or of carelessly spending public money.

The tension led to the departure last month of Rockwood student services director Terry Harris, whose department oversaw the empowerment programs — the third administrator to resign citing community pressure since 2021. Harris was a Rockwood product: a St. Louis city kid, he graduated from Lafayette High School through the region's voluntary desegregation program.

The Oct. 6 vote, Harris told the student newspaper, was "probably the most hurtful, deeply painful thing to ever happen" in his 18-year career in the district.

District officials, board members and several parents involved in the blogs and Facebook groups declined interviews or didn't return requests for comment for this story.

Rhomberg, the only board member to agree to an interview, denied that such concerns played a role in her vote to remove the programs, saying she could not get data proving they improved academics or reduced in-school suspensions.

'From what I have heard...'

The Rockwood district covers the entire western section of St. Louis County. At about 20,000 students, it is the second-largest district in the state.

For years, Rockwood participated in the region's 1983 court-ordered voluntary desegregation program, which buses Black students from St. Louis to county districts, and vice versa.

At the program's peak in 1999, the district's Black population hit about 14% and white population about 82%, but both percentages have dropped as diversity grew among other races and ethnicities in the district. It now stands at about 8% Black.

The most recent conflicts appear to stem from the district's decision to start virtual schooling in the fall of 2020. Some parents formed a Facebook group, Concerned Parents of Rockwood School District. The group led protests at board meetings and supported efforts by then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt to overturn Rockwood's mask requirement, including a lawsuit that 20 parents signed onto as plaintiffs, more than in any other district Schmitt sued.

But as COVID cases began to dip in early 2021, albeit temporarily, the focus of the group's criticism turned to classrooms and teachers.

Some parent moderators in the Facebook groups emailed administrators complaining about tweets by Brittany Hogan, then the district's diversity director, and about books the district had selected to read, such as "Stamped," on the history of racism in America. Some of the emails and blog posts alleged Rockwood was attempting to hide that it was teaching critical race theory, an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions.

And in March, Spencer, the Facebook group moderator, again emailed then-Superintendent Mark Miles alleging Hogan had a conflict of interest with the author of books being used in the district because author Nic Stone was a partner with Hogan in an initiative called “Empathy in Equity.” Miles confirmed the partnership but said the curriculum department had picked the book, not Hogan, and that Hogan made no profit from the collaboration.

At around the same time, Rockwood removed a "thin blue line" flag from Eureka baseball team hats and multiple parents emailed Miles accusing the school of hypocrisy. Rockwood schools had allowed students to wear Black Lives Matter masks in class, parents said.

"I’m for diversity and inclusion 100%, which I believe Rockwood does quite well," parent Amy Krebs said in an email to Miles. "It’s just the BLM/Critical Race Theory Marxist/Communistic ideologies that frighten myself and many other parents.

"Critical Race Theory," she continued, "is a hierarchy of oppression."

That same month, people in the private Concerned Parents of Rockwood group identified Harris as a problem. A commenter posted his picture and an anonymous text purportedly sent by an employee. "He has to be the one that goes first," the text said of Harris.

Parents shared a link to Harris's personal Twitter handle. Some publicly called on him to resign.

In April, Miles announced he was retiring. Hogan said she'd resign, too. The teachers union called on Miles to protect them from personal attacks.

But it was far from over. That fall, a commenter in the Concerned Parents group shared screenshots showing thousands of dollars spent on three or four different diversity programs. The commenter alleged the programs excluded white students, a federal civil right violation.

Parents, conservative activists and even media personalities like commentator Marc Cox battered the district with criticism, challenging books, blasting programs, and directing parents to contact Miles, Harris and the school board.

"Hey Terry From what I have heard your resignation would definitely relieve the stress of at least 60% of the staff," tweeted Derick Pratt, a parent active in Concerned Parents. "Kind of like a math problem. RSD - Terry Harris = 60% lower stress level in the district. But hey I will miss you... maybe around .05% The children are fine without U."

'You get better at math by doing math'

This fall, the school board took action.

On Sept. 15, new school board member Imig, elected in a conservative wave that April along with Jessica Laurent Clark, asked the board to skip a routine vote on a program called the L.O.V.E. Project, which brought diverse high school girls together to talk about "self-love, building sisterhood and entrepreneurship" with the project's leader, Shante Duncan.

Duncan's nonprofit, Sisters Helping Each Other Reach A Higher Height, hadn’t correctly updated its annual state registration filing, Imig said.

New Superintendent Curtis Cain said he would do "due diligence" and bring the contract back to the board "if everything checks out."

The same night, an anonymous blog called "What is Going On in Rockwood" praised Imig's action and revealed what it said was "a surprise conflict of interest": state filings showed that Harris was one of three members on Duncan's board, in 2016 and 2017, the first two years the group registered with the state as a formal nonprofit. Rockwood first hired the project in 2016; Harris was executive director of student services at the time.

By the Oct. 6 board meeting, Duncan had updated its 2022 state registration. But that night, Rockwood resident Kate Sickles addressed the board and asked members to vote down the contract. The original contract for the program had not been competitively bid, Sickles said. And Harris, whose department oversaw the program, was once on Duncan's board.

"That seems to be a conflict of interest for the taxpayer for how much they’re spending on this program," Sickles said.

"The program right now from my understanding serves less than 1% of the taxpaying families of this district," she continued. "It seems like a lot of money to spend on a small amount of students not fulfilling the mission to ensure that all students achieve their potential."

By night's end, the board had voted to end three different contracts:

$28,000 for 20 one-hour sessions at each of four district high schools with the L.O.V.E. Project. It served about 50 students last year, the district said, and, like the other two, was set to serve more this year.

$25,200 for 12 one-hour sessions at each of six middle schools with the nonprofit SistaKeeper Social and Emotional Learning Circles, which had worked with Rockwood middle school girls on building self-confidence and identity since 2009. It served about 65 last year.

$32,900 for 10 one-hour sessions at nine middle and high schools as well as eight 30-minute sessions at Crestview Middle School, all with for-profit motivational speaker Tony Thompson, who held assemblies and mentoring sessions for Rockwood middle and high school students since 2017. It served about 70 students last year.

Each time the board split, 4-3, with Imig, Clark, Rhomberg and Randy Miller voting no, and Lynne Midyett, Keith Kinder and Jaime Bayes approving.

No board member publicly spoke about the decision that night.

But at least one privately defended his decision. Parent Jessica Risenhoover emailed Miller that night, asking why he voted against the contracts. Miller, who had voted to approve the programs in years past, on Oct. 6 gave Risenhoover several answers: a lack of data on the worth of the programs; Harris' apparent conflict of interest; an uncertainty that the programs actually took place in all the schools; the need for competitive bids. And he worried the cost — $350 per hour for each contractor — was too high.

"I hope this clears things up for you," he concluded. "As always I am an open book and have nothing to hide."

Days later, Parents Defending Education, a national organization that says it works to provide locals with guides on how to "reclaim our schools" and restore "non-political education," added the L.O.V.E. Project contract as an incident of indoctrination on its website.

On Oct. 18, the What’s Going On blog — which has since been deleted — published a lengthy post alleging Duncan formed the nonprofit as a scheme with Harris to get Rockwood funds, detailing traffic violations and personal debts it found on Duncan.

At the next board meeting, on Oct. 20, several parents criticized the programs, and applauded the board for ending them.

"Are these vendors really serving our students, or are there other alternative motives?" said parent Jan Sprunger. "Are these examples for our children? Thank you again to the board members who are looking out for our students and making wise decisions on how to better use our tax dollars."

"You don’t get better at math by talking about feelings," said Krebs, the parent who had complained to the superintendent about critical race theory a year prior. "You get better at math by doing math."

'Did you ask any students?'

The district later said that no-bid contracts are approved by the purchasing department, not department heads, and they aren't unusual, when the district determines a single vendor is the only contractor that can meet a specific need.

And some parents were frustrated with the programs' cancellations. A parent group, Rockwood Racial Equity and Anti-racism Leadership, wrote a letter saying the decision went against the district's mission to "ensure all students achieve their potential."

Other parents criticized the board for cutting the programs without an alternative.

"Metrics for mental and emotional health of students would be hard to quantify, but conversations with students about what the programs mean to them are fairly simple," parent Kelly Grossman said to Rhomberg, the board member, on Oct. 20. "Did you ask any students who participate in those programs how they have benefitted?"

Rhomberg said she regretted the end of the programs without a transition in place. "But I assure you and everyone in this district that I will continue to advocate for our students who need these supports," she said.

No other board members spoke that night.

Tracie Berry-McGhee, founder of SistaKeeper, and Duncan said in separate interviews that they were never contacted with concerns by board members or school officials.

Both emphasized that their programs, while primarily serving Black students, were open to all students; Rockwood officials decided how to advertise the programs and to which students to recommend them.

Duncan said her personal debts had nothing to do with the nonprofit. And she asked Harris to volunteer for her nonprofit's board in 2016 after they met at a Missouri History Museum event, and he asked her to apply to bring her work with young Black women to Rockwood students.

Harris agreed but called back a few weeks later to recant because of concern it would pose a conflict of interest if the group came to Rockwood, Duncan said. But she never updated her nonprofit's filings to remove Harris from the roster until 2018, when her organization found three new people to fill out the board.

"We take full responsibility for that and I do apologize that Dr. Harris was caught up in this," Duncan said. "It was just neglectful."

Claireece Cross, a senior at Marquette High School, went with a friend, Omoye Ehimare, to the Oct. 20 board meeting to call for the board to reinstate the programs, which they said were integral for Black students like them.

Cross attended SistaKeeper sessions after school and on weekends after learning about them from her aunt, who worked for the nonprofit. The sessions included girls of all races from both the county and the city. They would talk about their experiences, like being a minority in a majority white school, or discuss national events like 2020's racial justice protests, or talk about their personal life goals.

“Being in a safe space was being around people like me, who listened to me, who wanted to hear what I had to say, who faced the same issues like me and people who I could be vulnerable around as well,” Cross said later. “It made me feel like I belonged and it gave me that sense of purpose that I really didn’t have before.”