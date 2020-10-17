"Real class."

That's what 7-year-old Zakoria Robinson calls school, where she hasn't been in nearly eight months, since the pandemic interrupted kindergarten. Eight months since she's played with a classmate or hugged her teacher.

"In real class, I would just be listening and I do whatever she says," Zakoria said.

In virtual class at Monroe Elementary in south St. Louis, Zakoria said she has been called on just once in the past few weeks.

"I hope I get another chance to talk," she said. "I just want the chance to talk."

Of all the tragedies of the pandemic, children in poverty have been hit hardest by school shutdowns. Without the support or technology they need, children don't log in to virtual school. Teenagers are working to help pay bills instead of attending class. These students are at greater risk of academic failure, hunger, abuse and trauma, school leaders said.

At the same time, the threat of the coronavirus also looms over some high-poverty school districts, where multiple generations of families live together in cramped apartments, or move among the houses of family members and friends. Leaders in some north St. Louis County school districts, which have no plans to reopen this fall, said every decision means sacrificing the mental, physical or academic wellbeing of their communities.

At Zakoria's house, each day brings a new problem for her and her five siblings. Five of the children are in elementary school. Their iPads aren't charged, or one slipped under the couch. Half the kids overslept. Someone forgot their login or password. The Wi-Fi connection goes in and out, kicking them out of their meetings. The kids don't eat breakfast. Most urgent is the ongoing threat of the electricity getting shut off because of $2,000 in unpaid bills.

Channa Jackson, Zakoria's mother, works a swing shift at a Wendy's restaurant 16 miles away in north St. Louis County. The kids are often up when she gets home at 1 or 2 a.m. after shift ends. Their virtual classes start four or five hours later.

At 9 a.m. one recent morning, only Zakoria is up to answer the door. By 10 a.m., three of the five kids are logged into their classes. Two are asleep on the couch.

"Days like this, when I just can't lift my head up, teachers probably don't understand because they have a routine job," Jackson said. "I feel like I'm up 24 hours a day."

Jackson misses living in Florissant, when school was open last year and she had fewer worries. The neighborhood was full of kids, and neighbors looked out for each other. The children would take the bus to school, come home, grab a snack, do their homework, play outside and go to bed.

"They were kids who wanted to go to school," Jackson said. "Now they're up all night."

The family moved in April, to the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of south St. Louis where Jackson doesn't let the kids walk around the neighborhood, regardless of the pandemic. Even if they could take a school bus, she wouldn't want them to. She worries about shootings, even kidnappings.

The younger children are supposed to go back to school Monday, with the older grades starting a week later. Jackson said she's worried about the virus spreading through the whole house if one person catches it. But she's more worried about what the extended time away from school will mean for her children's education, and their future.

They can stay focused in the virtual classroom for about 20 minutes, Jackson said.

"After a while, I just think they get tired of it. Kids don't want to be on the tablet. They fall back asleep."

In Stephanie's sixth grade class, eight children are logged into a 10 a.m. math lesson — fewer than half the class. Seven kids show up on screen for Lamar's fifth grade meeting. The boy soon falls asleep on his chair, still holding his iPad, his face glowing from the screen.

Making connections

It's a lot harder to keep track of students when they don't have to come to school. They might log on for a while in the morning and then be absent the rest of the day. Many times they won't come back from recess or lunch breaks, or only show up for certain subjects, teachers said.

"You may have a kid who shows up for reading but they don't show up for writing," said Erica Rochester, who teaches fifth grade in the Parkway School District. "A lot of parents are not at home, and kids are popping in and out. One little boy I haven't seen in weeks."

Students at Patrick Henry Elementary in downtown St. Louis were at high risk of getting lost during the pandemic, said Principal Deborah Rogers.

"A lot of our families don't have internet at home, some don't have cell phones," she said.

Before schools shut down in March, teachers would send notes home with students as their primary form of communication. If that didn't work, teachers could walk to students' homes nearby and check in.

The fourth quarter of school was not effective, Rogers said, because most of the 220 students never got connected virtually. On a first attempt to check in over the summer, Rogers and her staff could only reach one-third of the families by phone.

By the first day of school in August, they reached all but a handful, who had likely moved out of town. The nonprofit Home Works sponsored a program called Getting Patrick Henry Connected to help all the school's families get what they needed to attend school virtually.

The program's budget of nearly $140,000 bought headphones, chargers, keyboards, pencil sharpeners, hotspots and other supplies. A team of 45 volunteers provides technical advice, training and emotional support.

Any student who isn't logged on by 8:15 a.m. each day gets a call from a volunteer asking, "What can I do to make sure you get online? Did you eat your breakfast? Can I help you log in?" On the first day of school in August, they had to call 65 kids. By Friday of that first week, they only needed to make eight calls.

As the year has progressed, the volunteers have focused on students who are chronically absent, or who only log on for part of the day. The "attendance buddies" check in frequently, freeing up teachers for lessons.

Rogers said she is grateful for the effort, which will continue even as about 60% of students plan to return to the building starting this week. The rest will continue to study from home.

"We're a tiny little school. They deserve the absolute best," she said.

'A little too much'

Jahaun Toles should be catching touchdown passes and attracting college coaches' attention as a senior at McCluer High School.

Instead, he's working full time to help his mom pay the bills. He rarely logs into his virtual classes, which conflict with his work schedule. He tries to catch up with school work when he gets off at 8 p.m., but his grades are suffering.

Jahaun started his first job in August, working in the kitchen at Delmar Gardens West assisted living facility. He rides the bus but is saving for a car. He also wants to help his mother with her car repairs. But his first priority is paying for internet service at their home in North County.

"I'm kind of like struggling in school so I can provide the things at home," said Jahaun, 17. "I'm still getting schoolwork done, but not as much."

The Ferguson-Florissant School Board voted Wednesday to keep the district virtual through the fall semester. The football team opted to move its season to the spring.

"We all are staying very positive and prayerful that those kids will get the opportunity to go out there and have somewhat of a senior year," said McCluer coach Howard Brown.

Many of the football players have had to work this semester to help family members who have lost jobs or had their hours cut back, Brown said.

"These kids are dealing with a lot more than not catching a pass right now. Jahaun is just one of many," Brown said.

Jahaun said it's hard to stay motivated to do schoolwork when he doesn't have to get up for class or keep his grades up to play football on Fridays. He tries to pick up double shifts at Delmar Gardens for extra spending money. When he's home, it's easier to take a nap or watch TV.

Missing his senior year of school, football games and homecoming festivities has been heartbreaking, Jahaun said. He misses his teammates and his friends, his coaches and teachers.

"This is what we've been waiting for," he said. "The time came and we can't do anything. I feel like I'm handling it all right but it's a little too much. I guess it just comes with life."

It's also heartbreaking for teachers and coaches. Brown, 40, said he agrees that the school district should stay virtual for now, when many families can't afford or don't have access to health care.

Students at McCluer have lost parents and loved ones to the virus. Football will be waiting for them when it's safe to play, he said.

"I do miss them. I miss them beyond measure," Brown said. "This is the first time since I was 12 or 13 that I have not been around a team of young men, playing or coaching."

In the meantime, Brown checks in with his students daily, through texts, emails and calls. But it's not the same as looking them in the eye, joking with them, sharing high fives and hugs, he said.

"When you can't look at them, that worries me. You're not able to tell if that kid is telling you the truth that he's OK."

Laurie Skrivan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

