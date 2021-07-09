Illinois becomes first state to require teaching of Asian American history in public schools

This is particularly important in the face of anti-Asian sentiments and violence, she said, tying the recent rise in such incidents to the pandemic and its origins in China.

“Empathy comes from understanding, and we cannot do better unless we know better,” Gong-Gershowitz said.

The measure was approved on a 108-10 vote in the House, where some Republicans argued that curriculum decisions should be left up to local school districts. It passed without opposition in the Senate, where it was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Ram Villivalam of Chicago, the first Indian and Asian American to serve in the chamber.

While the Illinois State Board of Education will provide guidance, it will be up to local school districts to determine the specifics of what is taught and how much instructional time should be devoted to the subject.

The law is the latest in a series of new requirements Pritzker has signed that aim to make the teaching of history in Illinois schools more inclusive.

Earlier this year, the governor signed a measure backed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus that expands requirements for teaching Black history in public schools, including instruction on the centuries before enslaved people were brought to America.