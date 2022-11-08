Incumbent and newcomer win seats on St. Louis Public Schools board

ST. LOUIS — Longtime incumbent Donna Jones and newcomer Emily Hubbard won two seats on the St. Louis Public Schools board.

Hubbard has four children who attend SLPS schools and first ran for the board in April 2021. She will replace John Wright Sr., who was appointed to the seat in August by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones to finish the term of Joyce Roberts, who resigned last April.

Jones was first elected to the SLPS board in 2006. She is a graduate of the district as well as a parent and grandparent of SLPS students.

Both women were endorsed by the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers union for the three-year terms. The board members’ first major task will be hiring the replacement for Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who is retiring next month after 14 years at the district’s helm.

Other candidates included former SLPS board members Bill Monroe and David Jackson, Jr. along with J.L. Quinones, who previously planned to open a charter school in north St. Louis next year. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission declined his request because the school did not meet filing requirements.

In other education votes on Tuesday, residents of the Parkway School District in west St. Louis County approved a $265 million no-tax-increase bond issue, which will fund upgrades to technology, facilities, security in the district's 29 schools.

Voters approved a $130 million no-tax-increase bond issue in the Hazelwood School District that will go toward improvements to security, technology, athletic facilities, new school buses and other projects.