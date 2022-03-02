Inside the Post-Dispatch: The 50th anniversary of local school desegregation and the upcoming fish fry season

Podcasts hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley talk with education reporter Blythe Bernhard about the 50th anniversary of the local school desegregation agreement. Miller and O'Malley also discuss Lenten fish fries, and bring food writer Dan Neman on to chat about how he assembles a map of local fish fries. Neman also tested recipes and wrote about how to make traditional fish fry dishes at home.
Most St. Louis city and county school districts are as segregated for Black and white students as 50 years ago.
If you can't make it to an American Legion or VFW hall during Lent, it's easy to re-create the experience in your kitchen.
Fish fry season is here. Use our interactive map to find one near you in the St. Louis area.