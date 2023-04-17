HIGH RIDGE — On a scale of yucky to amazing, most students at Woodridge Middle School gave high marks to their new lunch menu options.

The “Flavor Fest Taste Test” at the school on Friday was the first in the St. Louis region where students could sample and vote for next year’s cafeteria offerings.

Vendors gave out samples of breakfast, lunch and snack options including mango, peach and banana smoothies, four-cheese enchiladas, and chili-lime watermelon raisins. Students then rated the food items 1 (yucky), 2 (meh), 3 (it’s OK), 4 (pretty tasty) or 5 (amazing).

“Normally the food at school is like ‘meh,’ but now that we feel more included, it’s stuff we’ll spend money on,” said seventh grader Kelsey Menees, 12, who liked the confetti Rice Krispie treats and beef jerky the most.

“It’s adorable. But is it tasty? That is the question,” said sixth grader Aubrey Kirgan, 12, before biting into a whole-wheat pancake with sugar-free syrup and circling a 5 on her score sheet.

Northwest School District administrators and the food service company, Southwest Foodservice Excellence, will compile the taste test results and add top-rated items to cafeteria menus in the fall.

While students can fill out surveys and offer feedback on cafeteria food throughout the year, this was the first opportunity to sample potential new menus.

“Everything we do is entirely student-driven. We want to give them what they want,” said chef Tori Christie, the general manager of the school district’s account with Southwest.

The company, which also contracts with St. Louis Public Schools, will serve cafeteria food on Thursday at the district’s Parent Action Council meeting so parents, too, can taste what their children are eating.

At the Woodridge event, Southwest served up garlic Parmesan boneless wings and a brown rice, edamame and chickpea salad.

“We’re trying to advocate for plant-based meals, but they still want the chicken nuggets,” Christie said.

The chef also carved aquatic scenes into watermelons used as table decorations for the event. Students in the school’s Family and Consumer Science course designed bouquets made of bell peppers.

Woodridge Principal Shannon Umfleet said she appreciated giving the students a voice in their lunch options.

“Especially in middle school, that they’re being listened to is so important for their confidence and development — that they count and they matter,” Umfleet said.

Seventh grader Madi St. Clair, 12, declared Friday “the best day ever,” saying she was initially skeptical of the taste test, but “so far I’ve liked everything.”

Even the chocolate chickpea spread for apples and pretzels got a middle-school seal of approval from sixth grader Gage Ochampaugh, 12.

“Nothing is disgusting,” he said.