HIGH RIDGE — On a scale of yucky to amazing, most students at Woodridge Middle School gave high marks to their new lunch menu options.
The “Flavor Fest Taste Test” at the school on Friday was the first in the St. Louis region where students could sample and vote for next year’s cafeteria offerings.
Vendors gave out samples of breakfast, lunch and snack options including mango, peach and banana smoothies, four-cheese enchiladas, and chili-lime watermelon raisins. Students then rated the food items 1 (yucky), 2 (meh), 3 (it’s OK), 4 (pretty tasty) or 5 (amazing).
“Normally the food at school is like ‘meh,’ but now that we feel more included, it’s stuff we’ll spend money on,” said seventh grader Kelsey Menees, 12, who liked the confetti Rice Krispie treats and beef jerky the most.
“It’s adorable. But is it tasty? That is the question,” said sixth grader Aubrey Kirgan, 12, before biting into a whole-wheat pancake with sugar-free syrup and circling a 5 on her score sheet.
Northwest School District administrators and the food service company, Southwest Foodservice Excellence, will compile the taste test results and add top-rated items to cafeteria menus in the fall.
While students can fill out surveys and offer feedback on cafeteria food throughout the year, this was the first opportunity to sample potential new menus.
“Everything we do is entirely student-driven. We want to give them what they want,” said chef Tori Christie, the general manager of the school district’s account with Southwest.
The company, which also contracts with St. Louis Public Schools, will serve cafeteria food on Thursday at the district’s Parent Action Council meeting so parents, too, can taste what their children are eating.
At the Woodridge event, Southwest served up garlic Parmesan boneless wings and a brown rice, edamame and chickpea salad.
“We’re trying to advocate for plant-based meals, but they still want the chicken nuggets,” Christie said.
The chef also carved aquatic scenes into watermelons used as table decorations for the event. Students in the school’s Family and Consumer Science course designed bouquets made of bell peppers.
Woodridge Principal Shannon Umfleet said she appreciated giving the students a voice in their lunch options.
“Especially in middle school, that they’re being listened to is so important for their confidence and development — that they count and they matter,” Umfleet said.
Seventh grader Madi St. Clair, 12, declared Friday “the best day ever,” saying she was initially skeptical of the taste test, but “so far I’ve liked everything.”
Even the chocolate chickpea spread for apples and pretzels got a middle-school seal of approval from sixth grader Gage Ochampaugh, 12.
Sixth grader Olivia Mess, second from left, is impressed by her smoothie sample as she and her classmates try food that might end up on next year's lunch menu during a 'Flavor Fest' held at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge on Friday, April 14, 2023. Joining Olivia are (from left) sixth graders Jazmin Preciado, Lucy Goggin and Keira Marting.
Eighth grader Allyson McKelvey, right, pops a doughnut hole into her mouth as she tries food samples with classmate Journey Rhodes during a 'Flavor Fest' held at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Seventh grader Tyrus Spence rejects a chickpea dip as he joins Iva Kostyshock to sample potential cafeteria food during a ‘Flavor Fest' held at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge on Friday, April 14, 2023. Students were able to vote on lunch items that may appear on next year's menu. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Woodridge Middle School students made these fruit and vegetable vases to decorate the serving tables for a ‘Flavor Fest' food sampling event in High Ridge on Friday, April 14, 2023. Students were able to vote on lunch items that may appear on next year's menu. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Seventh grader Wyatt Hembree, left, savors a mozzarella stick beside classmate Tyrus Spence as students try food samples during a ‘Flavor Fest' held at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge on Friday, April 14, 2023. Students were able to vote on lunch items that may appear on next year's menu. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com