Jefferson County superintendent takes top job in Clayton schools

Nisha Patel, superintendent of the Fox School District in Jefferson County, has been hired to lead Clayton schools starting in July.
Patel was one of three finalists out of 22 applicants for the Clayton superintendent position, according to the district. Her three-year contract includes a starting salary of $215,000.
"Dr. Patel understands the power of establishing strong student, staff, and community relationships, which are the ultimate foundation for student success,” said Joe Miller, Clayton school board president, in a statement. “Even though our next superintendent is coming to us from only 20 miles away, our national search allowed the board to connect with a number of talented administrators as we worked to find the best person to lead us here in Clayton. We are confident we have found that person in Dr. Patel."
She replaces Sean Doherty, who said in September that he will step down at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Doherty has served as Clayton superintendent since 2016.
Patel, 48, became Fox superintendent in 2019 after serving as an assistant superintendent in the district. She replaced Jim Wipke, who left to lead Ladue schools after four years as Fox superintendent.
The Fox school board declined to extend Patel’s initial three-year contract last February but reversed its decision in March and extended her contract to 2023.
Originally from Kenya, Patel's family moved to the U.S. when she was 9 to pursue their educational goals.
Patel holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Kansas, a master's degree from Missouri Baptist University and a doctorate from Maryville University.
After starting her career as a science teacher in Kansas City, Patel moved to St. Louis and joined the Rockwood School District where she worked as a teacher and middle school principal before moving to Fox.
"The trust and support that the students, staff, and families have shown me during my time here is what will stay with me," Patel wrote in a letter Wednesday to Fox families. "Our parent community is one of the strongest I have ever seen and continues to grow stronger with each passing day. You also have shown patience, grace and understanding as we navigate the pandemic and all the challenges we have faced since March 2020 and for that I thank you again."