Jennings hires St. Louis Public Schools administrator as school superintendent

JENNINGS — Paula Knight, chief academic officer for St. Louis Public Schools, has been named superintendent of the Jennings School District. Her term will start in July.

Knight replaces Art McCoy, who will resign at the end of the school year after five years in the role.

Knight began her career as a teacher in SLPS and has served as an instructional coach, principal and executive director of curriculum among other roles. She was named deputy superintendent/chief academic officer in 2018.

She earned a bachelor's degree from St. Louis University and master's and doctorate degrees in education from University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Other local school districts that will have new superintendents in 2021-2022 include Clayton, Edwardsville, Fox, Maplewood Richmond Heights and Orchard Farm.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.