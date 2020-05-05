John Burroughs School returns $2.55 million in federal coronavirus relief funds after national backlash

LADUE — Leaders at John Burroughs School have decided to return $2.55 million in federal coronavirus aid targeted for small businesses, a spokeswoman for the school said Tuesday.

Several elite private schools across the U.S. received loans this spring through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. The loans, backed by the Small Business Administration, are designed to help pay for workers' salaries and are forgivable if certain parameters are met.

Burroughs has sustained losses from the cancellation of fundraisers and summer camp as well as investment income from its $55 million endowment, according to a letter posted Friday by head of school Andy Abbott.

The same day, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said private schools with endowments should return the money. President Donald Trump later echoed the sentiment through a spokesman.

Leaders of some of the private schools that received funds, including Burroughs, said they were limited in their ability to tap endowments to pay staff salaries and benefits.