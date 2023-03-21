ST. LOUIS — The charter school Kairos Academies has identified another site to its high school expansion after a previous effort to buy land in south St. Louis failed.

Kairos is early in the process: It has put a 4-and-a-half acre warehouse complex in St. Louis' Bevo Mill neighborhood under contract to buy, but has 90 days to examine the property before it closes on the deal.

But school leaders are "cautiously" optimistic, co-founder Jack Krewson, the son of former Mayor Lyda Krewson, said at a March 16 Bevo Mill neighborhood meeting where he and the school's developer, Brent Crittenden of Urban Improvement Conglomerate, presented the plan to residents.

Krewson and Crittenden said plans for the site, at 4153 Bingham Avenue, west of Gravois and Meramec Street, look to redevelop the larger of two reinforced concrete buildings as the high school and include a gymnasium, block box theater and athletic field. The project would cost between $17 million $25 million, and the school would use a mix of public and private financing, officials said in a statement.

"We think we have a great pathway in moving forward," Krewson said at the meeting. "I would be very excited to do the school here and I think it's a great option."

The meeting was broadcast on the neighborhood association's Facebook page. No sales price was disclosed during the meeting.

Kairos opened in 2019 at a commercial building on south Jefferson Avenue and Miami Street in Marine Villa and now has 421 students in fifth through ninth grades. It's aiming to add 500 students and wants to relocate to accommodate that growth. The new location would support up to 600 students, Kairos leaders said in a statement Tuesday. Charter schools are publicly funded but independently run by appointed boards separate from St. Louis Public Schools.

But an attempt last year to buy a site a half-mile southeast from its existing school failed after the Teamsters declined to sell its property to Kairos. Neighbors there also questioned the school's impact on the area and its long-term viability.

Kairos’ enrollment grew by nine students over last year, despite adding the ninth grade. Kairos CEO Khalil Graham had previously projected enrollment for the high school next year to have 130 students each in ninth and 10th grades.

“Our families deserve exceptional public high school options close to where they live. Finding a permanent home for all of our Kairos Academies High School students has been a top priority,” Graham said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re excited to continue to explore this potential site so that we arrive at a final product that exceeds our families’ expectations and provides a useful asset for the neighborhood.”

The Bevo Mill property Kairos has under contract is former Alligator Oil Clothing Cos. buildings, a manufacturing complex built in the early 20th century that produced waterproof clothing. The site, listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2013, has two main buildings: one four-story building and a smaller two-story structure.

Crittenden, of the development firm, said at the neighborhood meeting that the large four-story building is in relatively good shape.

The Bevo Mill neighborhood association sued the property owner, Friedman Development, over negligence in 2020. It settled with the owner and as part of that settlement the owner agreed to sell to a third party, court documents show. An attorney for Friedman Development did not return a request for comment.

“This site has long been an eyesore and a source of frustration for the residents who live on that stretch of Bingham Avenue, and everyone is eager to see this matter resolved with the redevelopment of the site,” David Tallent, president of the Bevo Mill neighborhood association, said in a statement.

Alderwoman Carol Howard is in support of the project, calling it a "legacy investment."

Blythe Bernhard of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.