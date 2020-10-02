Kirkwood elementary school students to return to class Oct. 21

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood School Board unanimously approved a plan Thursday to return elementary students to in-person learning beginning Oct. 21.
Students will attend school Monday through Thursday, with virtual learning on Fridays. Parents who prefer to keep their children at home with virtual instruction may choose that option.
Superintendent David Ulrich said the district also is moving forward with middle school reopening plans, as Covid-19 transmission rates for 10- to 14- year-olds in the region have remained stable. Positive cases for 15- to 19-year-olds, however, are “troubling,” Ulrich said. He indicated that it could be awhile longer before the high school reopens.
The board had delayed a vote on the reopening plan on Monday to give members more time to review the details. District officials held calls and meetings with board members this week to answer their questions, and expanded its list of Frequently Asked Questions to help people navigate the reopening details.
Following Monday’s meeting, the district received hundreds of emails from parents who were disappointed and even angry about the delay. Close to 100 people posted negative comments on the district’s Facebook page.
Board President Chad Kavanaugh opened Thursday’s meeting by asking the community to use kindness and civility when debating issues related to schools. Even though he voted for approval of the plan on Monday, he defended those who wanted more time to review it.
He said that the board members are “very good people who care deeply about this community” and who take their role very seriously.
“This is truly the hardest and most impactful decision that they have been involved with and will be involved with, and I applaud them and I want the community to know that it is hard work,” Kavanaugh said.
A board member asked why the district didn't consider a hybrid model of rotating groups of students in school every other day, so that fewer people would be in the building at the same time.
Assistant Superintendent Bryan Painter said studies indicate the full-time, in-class model is safer than a hybrid one.
“When they (students) are with us, we know they’re wearing masks, distancing, washing their hands, cohorting,” Painter said. “If they’re only with us two days a week, they could be going to the (YMCA daycare), the Magic House, other places.”
Robinson Elementary Principal Angeline O’Neal-Hogrefe said that being at school every day rather than a couple days each week is better for students’ social and emotional development.
“The hybrid model creates a lot more transition, more change for our students. It’s very hard for them to get into a routine when they’re in, then out. In, then out,” she said.
“Kids just want to be at school,” Painter said. “Being there every day has a huge impact on their emotional health.”
A district survey showed that 86% of Kirkwood families with elementary students wanted to send them back to school full time.
Board members asked how children who remain at home for virtual learning will receive instruction that is on par with students who are in the classroom.
“While I cannot say they’ll be synced (with a class), they’ll be aligned, said Ulrich. “The virtual option cannot be seen as somehow second place.”
Painter said the online-only classes must build community. “It’s going to be essential that they have that same community feel amongst themselves, just as our in-school classes do. I cannot overemphasize how much we’ll need to focus on social-emotional wellness. We’re all experiencing trauma. Our teachers cannot do their best with kids if they don’t have those relationships,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.