Kirkwood School Board approves plan for elementary school students to return to class

KIRKWOOD — School board approves returning grade-schoolers to class: The Kirkwood School Board unanimously approved a plan Thursday to return elementary students to in-person learning beginning October 21. Parents who prefer to keep their students at home with virtual instruction can still choose that option.
The board was first presented with the return-to-school plan on Monday, but members voted 5-2 to postpone approval until they had more time to review the details. District officials spent time with board members this week to answer their questions.
Following Monday’s meeting, the district received hundreds of emails from parents who were disappointed that the plan was not voted on. Close to 100 people posted negative comments on the district’s Facebook page.
Chad Kavanaugh, the board president, launched Thursday’s meeting by asking the community to use kindness and civility when debating issues related to schools, and he defended the board for wanting more time to review the plan.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
