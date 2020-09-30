Kirkwood School Board to vote Thursday on plan to return kids to class

KIRKWOOD — Parents in Kirkwood are expressing disappointment and anger about the Board of Education’s inaction Monday on a plan to return students to in-person learning this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 90 people posted comments on the Kirkwood School District’s Facebook page following the board's Monday night meeting. Of those, only a few were supportive of the Board’s 5-2 vote to delay approval.
Some board members who opted to delay said they didn’t feel they had enough information to make a decision and asked for additional parent surveys. Others said they needed more time to digest the details because they weren’t able to review the plan in advance. The board will reconvene Thursday to vote on the matter.
During a three-hour work session late Monday afternoon, District administrators presented details of their proposed plan for resuming in-person instruction. The discussion continued during the board meeting that followed.
The proposed plan is to reopen school for kindergarten through fifth grade during the week of Oct. 21. Students will be in class Monday through Thursday, with online learning on Fridays. Parents can choose to keep their kids at home full-time for virtual learning if desired.
Middle and high school reopening will be considered later this fall.
The plan lists safety protocols that will be developed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including mask requirements, in-classroom lunch service, disposable food service supplies, disinfection supplies, signage, no-touch sanitizer and soap dispensers, and no-touch trash cans. Two masks would be provided to each student and staff member, plus optional face shields for staff.
Board member Angie Bernardi told the Post-Dispatch that she is in favor of bringing students and staff safely back to school. She said she voted to postpone Monday’s vote because she didn’t have a chance to review it in advance. She also couldn’t see the presentation while it was displayed online during the meeting because she had only one computer screen at the district office, and she was using it for the Zoom call.
“I like to have things at least 24 hours in advance so I can review them,” Bernardi said. “There are challenges with virtual communication. The formal presentation was long, and it’s difficult to talk to each other on Zoom. It’s difficult for a board to function like that. In my opinion, it would be more appropriate to take the time needed since board members seemed to have more questions.”
Many parents said the district has already conducted surveys and knows parents want the ability to choose in-school or at-home learning for their kids.
Mark Denney, parent of a third-grader and kindergartner in Kirkwood, watched the Monday meeting on Zoom. He said the district’s plan is “well thought-out. It allows people who have concerns to keep their kids in a virtual environment.”
Online learning for young children has been challenging, Denney said. “It is a nightmare, especially for my kindergartner. Her teacher is doing a heroic job, but she hasn’t been given a full hand to play.”
He said he was “absolutely dumbfounded” that the board didn’t approve the plan. He had heard that board members received the plan last Friday for review. However, both Bernardi and Ginger Cayce, spokesperson for the district, confirmed that the board did not see the plan until the meeting started.
Elsewhere in St. Louis County, the Webster Groves School Board on Tuesday approved a reopening plan introduced by Superintendent John Simpson.
Kindergarten through second-grade students will return to schools five days a week starting October 14. Third through fifth graders will return October 28, and sixth through eighth graders on November 11, under Simpson's plan. There is no return date set for high school students in the district.
