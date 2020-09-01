Kirkwood School District hires firm to investigate sexual assault allegations

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood School District has hired a company to investigate recent claims of sexual assault against former staff members.

The district's school board agreed Monday to pay about $75,000 to Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution for an investigation and report expected in December.

The company was one of three considered for a contract to analyze the "culture and climate within (Kirkwood) schools and the district related to the reporting and handling of allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct, and inappropriate behavior."

Superintendent David Ulrich called for the independent investigation in July after alumni in social media groups posted claims of sexual abuse by former teachers and coaches.

Kirkwood school officials, police investigating several abuse allegations from late 1990s Former Kirkwood High School students have taken to social media to accuse at least five former teachers and coaches of sexual abuse or improper behavior.

A July 7 post by Katie Pappageorge on the Kirkwood High Facebook alumni page alleged sexual abuse by a teacher in the 1990s. The post led to other accusations against at least six teachers and coaches and claims that complaints were not addressed or poorly handled by administrators. Pappageorge's complaint has also led to a criminal investigation.