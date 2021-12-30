Kirkwood School District reverses decision, will again require masks

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood School District has reversed an earlier decision, and will once again require students to wear masks when they return from the winter break on Wednesday, according to an announcement on the district website.

The Kirkwood School Board had voted 5-2 on Dec. 13 to drop its mask mandate. The decision was effective Dec. 22 for upper grades and on Jan. 18 for elementary grades.

The reversal came about in response to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region, limited availability of testing, increasing pediatric hospitalizations and updated federal guidance, the announcement said.

"We know this is a change to what our teachers, staff, students and families were expecting," the announcement said. "At the same time, we must ensure we are monitoring and responding to the most current information available to keep our students, staff and their families safe while maximizing in-person learning."