Kirkwood to reopen high school for in-person morning instruction

KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood School Board approved a plan Monday to return high school students to in-person learning, but about one in four students plan to continue learning remotely.
The high school campus has been closed to students since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ninth graders will return Nov. 5, and 10th through 12th graders will return Nov. 9. Students will be dismissed at lunchtime each day, and they will resume learning online for the rest of the day. Bagged lunches will be available for free to all students as they leave campus. Fridays are virtual learning only.
Families can also choose to continue full-time virtual learning for their student. The same model was offered to middle schools, which reopened Oct. 21. Elementary schools reopened Oct. 14.
The district reported that 478 Kirkwood High School students, or 26% of the student body, have said they will choose to stay at home for the remainder of the semester.
District officials said they are also offering remote options for staff members who are at higher risk for severe illness. In a staff survey, 90% said they will likely return to in-person teaching.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich acknowledged that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in St. Louis County, but he said the district's safety measures should keep the virus at bay.
“We know more than we did about the spread of the virus on July 28,” he said. “The body of evidence that is emerging is such that … as long as you take, and are consistent with, and implement with fidelity safety precautions and safety measures, you can have class in person… and keep your staff and students safe.”
