Krewson appoints businesswoman to St. Louis Public Schools Board

ST. LOUIS — Regina Fowler will serve as the seventh member on the elected board of education of St. Louis Public Schools.

Mayor Lyda Krewson appointed Fowler on Monday, which is the protocol after a resignation. Fowler replaces Tracee Miller, who was elected to the board in 2019 and stepped down in June because of “emergent personal circumstances.” Fowler's term expires in 2023.

Fowler retired from Rejis data services in 2018 as director of finance and administration, according to her LinkedIn page. She previously served as business manager at KSDK-TV.

She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Washington University and an MBA from the University of Missouri, St. Louis and is a certified public accountant.

The SLPS board of education regained oversight of the district last year after 12 years under state control due to financial and academic failures.

