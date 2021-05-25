Ladue approves addition for Litzsinger School

The addition will allow the relocation of the audiology department of Special School District of St. Louis County. That department now has locations at the Hazelwood and Ladue Early Childhood Centers.

J. R. Willhite, an engineer for the project, said SSD is seeking to relocate the audiology department to the southwest corner of the school building. A small addition of about 400 square feet is planned, as well as 2,400 square feet of interior renovation, he said. The parking lot and sidewalks also will be redone.