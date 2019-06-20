Community School has reduced plans for a pavilion to be used as an outdoor classroom on the independent school’s 18-acre campus at 900 Lay Road.
Ladue City Planner Andrea Sukanek said a special use permit for the project had been approved in December, but the revised pavilion will be smaller and closer to the school — away from residential neighbors and from a creek that is west of the school.
School leaders have told the city that the new site will provide more convenient access to the pavilion and will enable wheelchair access by an existing concrete walkway adjacent to the school. They said the wood deck structure will be 740 square feet, reduced from the original 850 square feet.
“This is a terrific project that the school is adjusting to be kind to neighbors,” Councilman John R. Fox said.