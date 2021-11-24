 Skip to main content
Lewis and Clark Community College shuts down after ransomware attack
Lewis and Clark Community College shuts down after ransomware attack

Lewis and Clark Community College

A $3 million Phase I of Trailblazer Commons student housing for Lewis and Clark Community College students at Godfrey campus, 2014

All Lewis and Clark Community Colleges were shut down Wednesday after a ransomware attack.

The college, which has several campuses in the Metro East, is providing updates on its Facebook page because its website is down.

"Team members are working diligently to take next steps and will keep the campus updated. Please do not attempt to use your login to access any campus systems during this time, including laptops," reads the latest post.

