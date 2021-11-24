Lewis and Clark Community College shuts down after ransomware attack

All Lewis and Clark Community Colleges were shut down Wednesday after a ransomware attack.
The college, which has several campuses in the Metro East, is providing updates on its Facebook page because its website is down.
"Team members are working diligently to take next steps and will keep the campus updated. Please do not attempt to use your login to access any campus systems during this time, including laptops," reads the latest post.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Stay up to date on life and culture in St. Louis.
Blythe Bernhard
Blythe Bernhard is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.