Lewis and Clark Community College to stay closed this week after cybersecurity attack

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College campuses in the Metro East will stay closed this week following a ransomware attack on its technology systems.

The college has been shut down since Wednesday and is providing updates on its Facebook page because its website is offline.

Shutting down this week will "provide necessary recovery time for our IT systems," reads the latest post.

"All classes, campus events, program events and athletic events are canceled and all campus offices will be closed. We ask that everyone please remain off campus until further notice."

Lewis and Clark reports 4,125 students enrolled this fall, according to the Illinois Community College Board.

