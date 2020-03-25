You are the owner of this article.
Lindenwood College student tests positive for COVID-19
Lindenwood College student tests positive for COVID-19

A Lindenwood University student has tested positive for COVID-19.

University spokesman Chris Duggan released information to the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday morning, saying the international student on the university's St. Charles campus flew home and was diagnosed in the student's home country. Duggan didn't release any identifying information about the student, including gender or age.

The student was on campus last on March 17 before flying home. The week before that, Lindenwood was on spring break. Most Lindenwood students who live on campus didn't return to campus after spring break. All Lindenwood employees began working from home Monday.

The university notified students, faculty and staff on Tuesday. The university urged them to monitor themselves and contact a medical provider if they experienced any symptoms.

It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday morning if the student's case is among the 11 COVID-19 cases reported in St. Charles County.

