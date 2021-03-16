 Skip to main content
Litzsinger School seeks permit for new entry on Lindbergh Boulevard
Litzsinger School seeks permit for new entry on Lindbergh Boulevard

LADUE — The city is considering a request from the Special School District of St. Louis County for a 400-square-foot addition to the entry area of Litzsinger School. The new space would allow for relocation of the district's audiology department.

The school, at 10094 Litzsinger Road, is in a residential zoning district, so the exterior work would need a special use permit from the city. The new entry area would be accessed off Lindbergh Boulevard. City Planner Andrea Sukanek said most of the improvements would be on the inside of the building. 

The issue should go before the Zoning and Planning Commission in April and return to the council for a final vote, likely in May, she said.

