You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LIVE BLOG: St. Louis area school reopening plans
0 comments
top story

LIVE BLOG: St. Louis area school reopening plans

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Public School teachers hold sit-in

Nottingham High School teacher, Karen Finklang, left, sits with her daughter, Sara Redel, a Lift for Life Academy teacher at the St. Louis Public Schools teachers sit-in outside the district's downtown administration office, Monday, July 13, 2020. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Schools in the St. Louis region will be releasing their reopening plans Monday. Check here for updates throughout the day.

Catholic and Lutheran schools

Students in more than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are expected to return to campus next month, although the plan could change with the path of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic leaders said Monday.

An additional 34 Lutheran schools across the region are also expected to hold classes in-person.

Each of the schools is also expected to release separate plans that could include virtual options, but there are no systemwide programs for distance learning. Read more.

St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac released its plan Monday for a hybrid model. Half the students will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other half attends classes Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays are virtual. There is also a full virtual option.

Affton

No decision on in-person learning, but there will be a virtual option. Final decision by August 5.

Brentwood

Students will have the choice of five days in classrooms or an all-virtual option. 

Festus

In-person or virtual options for students

Fox (Jefferson County)

Student choice of in-person two or five days depending on coronavirus numbers, or a virtual option

Hancock Place

In-person or virtual options for students

Hazelwood

Two days a week or virtual option, board will make final decision on Friday. Half the students will attend two days a week and the other half attends the other two days to reduce classroom sizes.

Hillsboro

Five days a week in school or a virtual option

Ladue

Two or five days in-person depending on spread of virus in the community, and a virtual option

Maplewood Richmond Heights

In-person five days a week for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, two days a week for middle school and high school students plus a virtual option

Mehlville

Students will have in-person or virtual options, a decision on a hybrid (split) schedule for in-person days will be made closer to August 24

Northwest (Jefferson County)

In-person or virtual options

Parkway

Two days a week in-person and a virtual option

Pattonville

Hybrid schedule with half the students each attending two days a week. One day of virtual live instruction and two days of independent distance learning. 

Rockwood

Two days a week in-person or virtual learning

Special School District

Students can attend their schools five days a week or take classes online. The online choice also includes the option of having therapy services in the school.

Valley Park

In-person or virtual options

Webster Groves

No decision yet, plan expected by July 29.

Windsor (Jefferson County)

In-person and online options

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports