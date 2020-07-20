LIVE BLOG: St. Louis area school reopening plans

Schools in the St. Louis region will be releasing their reopening plans Monday. Check here for updates throughout the day.
Catholic and Lutheran schools
Students in more than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are expected to return to campus next month, although the plan could change with the path of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic leaders said Monday.
An additional 34 Lutheran schools across the region are also expected to hold classes in-person.
Each of the schools is also expected to release separate plans that could include virtual options, but there are no systemwide programs for distance learning. Read more.
St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac released its plan Monday for a hybrid model. Half the students will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other half attends classes Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays are virtual. There is also a full virtual option.
Affton
No decision on in-person learning, but there will be a virtual option. Final decision by August 5.
Brentwood
Students will have the choice of five days in classrooms or an all-virtual option.
Festus
In-person or virtual options for students
Fox (Jefferson County)
Student choice of in-person two or five days depending on coronavirus numbers, or a virtual option
Hancock Place
In-person or virtual options for students
Hazelwood
Two days a week or virtual option, board will make final decision on Friday. Half the students will attend two days a week and the other half attends the other two days to reduce classroom sizes.
Hillsboro
Ladue
Maplewood Richmond Heights
In-person five days a week for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, two days a week for middle school and high school students plus a virtual option
Mehlville
Students will have in-person or virtual options, a decision on a hybrid (split) schedule for in-person days will be made closer to August 24
Northwest (Jefferson County)
Parkway
Pattonville
Hybrid schedule with half the students each attending two days a week. One day of virtual live instruction and two days of independent distance learning.
Rockwood
Special School District
Students can attend their schools five days a week or take classes online. The online choice also includes the option of having therapy services in the school.
Valley Park
Webster Groves
No decision yet, plan expected by July 29.
Windsor (Jefferson County)
