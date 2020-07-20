LIVE BLOG: St. Louis area school reopening plans

Schools in the St. Louis region will be releasing their reopening plans Monday. Check here for updates throughout the day.

Catholic and Lutheran schools

Students in more than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis are expected to return to campus next month, although the plan could change with the path of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic leaders said Monday.

An additional 34 Lutheran schools across the region are also expected to hold classes in-person.

Each of the schools is also expected to release separate plans that could include virtual options, but there are no systemwide programs for distance learning. Read more.

St. Joseph's Academy in Frontenac released its plan Monday for a hybrid model. Half the students will attend Monday and Tuesday and the other half attends classes Wednesday and Thursday. Fridays are virtual. There is also a full virtual option.

Affton