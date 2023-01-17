Local law firm donates washers and dryers to three St. Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS — About one in five students in St. Louis Public Schools is homeless, and thousands more live in poverty. The schools provide meals, health care, clothing and in some cases, laundry services.

The Holland Law firm of St. Louis recently donated three sets of new washing machines and dryers to Yeatman-Liddell Middle and Mason and Monroe elementary schools.

"We really have a lot of kids who struggle getting to do laundry consistently," said Yeatman Principal Christopher Crumble.

School social workers collect dirty laundry from students and wash and dry their clothes. They use laundry bags and discreet drop-off locations for the students' privacy.

Grace Burris, social worker at Yeatman, said she was grateful to help students self-confidence and dignity with the laundry service. Burris also works with students in life skills classes to teach them how to do laundry.

Holland Helping Hands is an all-volunteer group of the law firm's staff who perform community service projects.