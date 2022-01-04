Lutheran North High, second St. Louis elementary school move online due to quarantines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Lutheran North High School will switch to virtual learning until Jan. 18, school officials said Tuesday.

Ashland Elementary in St. Louis will hold its classes virtually through Friday, according to a press release Tuesday from St. Louis Public Schools. Bryan Hill Elementary in SLPS is also online this week, according to the district.

The schools join a growing list of local schools moving online because of a high number of students or staff members in COVID-19 quarantine as cases and hospitalizations hit record highs.

There were 1,023 patients hospitalized locally with COVID-19 on Tuesday including 61 children, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

In Illinois, school districts that are temporarily holding virtual classes include Belleville Township, Brooklyn, Cahokia, Edwardsville and East St. Louis.

At least six local Catholic schools are also online this week — Assumption in O'Fallon, Missouri, Christ Prince of Peace in Manchester, St. Louis University High School, St. Alban Roe in Wildwood, St. Joseph in Cottleville and St. Patrick in Wentzville.

