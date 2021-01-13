Maplewood Richmond Heights names new school superintendent

“My desire to become the next superintendent of Maplewood Richmond Heights can be summarized in one word: community,” said Jamison, in a statement. “It would be an honor to serve as a member of a community where all constituencies — parents, families, teachers, community partners, school and district administrators — interface more as a family than as an institution to provide a laser focus on student achievement. This alignment epitomizes what I feel to be a critical, and often missing, element in most public school systems. It is refreshing to find a district which institutionalizes the statement, 'It takes a whole village to raise a child,' in such a collegial and collaborative way with strong commitments to both equity and student achievement.”