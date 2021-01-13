 Skip to main content
Maplewood Richmond Heights names new school superintendent
Bonita Jamison

Bonita Jamison was named superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District starting July 2021.

 Maplewood Richmond Heights

MAPLEWOOD — Bonita Jamison has been named superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, effective July 1.

Jamison currently serves as an administrator in the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

“My desire to become the next superintendent of Maplewood Richmond Heights can be summarized in one word: community,” said Jamison, in a statement. “It would be an honor to serve as a member of a community where all constituencies — parents, families, teachers, community partners, school and district administrators — interface more as a family than as an institution to provide a laser focus on student achievement. This alignment epitomizes what I feel to be a critical, and often missing, element in most public school systems. It is refreshing to find a district which institutionalizes the statement, 'It takes a whole village to raise a child,' in such a collegial and collaborative way with strong commitments to both equity and student achievement.”

Jamison earned a bachelor's degree from St. Louis University, a master's degree from Lindenwood University and a doctorate in education from the University of Missouri, Columbia. She has previously worked for the Riverview Gardens, Jennings, University City and St. Louis school districts.

She replaces Karen Hall, who retired from the 1,400-student district in the fall. Roxanna Mechem serves as interim superintendent. 

Hall was named superintendent in 2012 and earned a salary of $186,000.

