Maplewood Richmond Heights school superintendent to retire in 2021

Karen Hall will retire as superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District after the 2020-2021 school year.

Hall's career in public education will have lasted for close to 30 years, including 13 with the district. She was named superintendent in 2012.

"When Dr. Hall took the reins ... the district was emerging from a precarious position," said school board vice president Francis Chmelir, in a statement. "Her vision, her energy and her consistent drive to serve each and every student were the sustaining forces behind our resurgence. Under her leadership, MRH’s state-measured academic rankings soared year after year, students flourished under a robust, equity-centered curriculum and stakeholders repeatedly responded by approving major expansion projects.”

The school board is expected to name a new superintendent early next year.

Hall previously served as an assistant superintendent in Maplewood Richmond Heights and also worked in the Kirkwood, Pattonville and Ritenour school districts. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Fontbonne University, a master's degree from St. Louis University, an education specialist degree from Lindenwood University and a doctorate from Webster University.