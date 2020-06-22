You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Maplewood Richmond Heights school superintendent to retire in 2021
0 comments

Maplewood Richmond Heights school superintendent to retire in 2021

Subscribe for $1 a month
Karen Hall

Karen Hall will retire as superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District after the 2020-2021 school year.

Karen Hall will retire as superintendent of the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District after the 2020-2021 school year.

Hall's career in public education will have lasted for close to 30 years, including 13 with the district. She was named superintendent in 2012.

"When Dr. Hall took the reins ... the district was emerging from a precarious position," said school board vice president Francis Chmelir, in a statement. "Her vision, her energy and her consistent drive to serve each and every student were the sustaining forces behind our resurgence. Under her leadership, MRH’s state-measured academic rankings soared year after year, students flourished under a robust, equity-centered curriculum and stakeholders repeatedly responded by approving major expansion projects.”

The school board is expected to name a new superintendent early next year.

Hall previously served as an assistant superintendent in Maplewood Richmond Heights and also worked in the Kirkwood, Pattonville and Ritenour school districts. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Fontbonne University, a master's degree from St. Louis University, an education specialist degree from Lindenwood University and a doctorate from Webster University.

Hall was honored in 2019 by the National Conference for Community Justice and was named an Inspiring St. Louisan in 2014 by the NAACP of St. Louis County.

"My father believed that hard work is virtuous, and education is a way to eliminate barriers for women and people of color. He taught me the importance of activism for equal rights in the United States," Hall said in a statement announcing her retirement.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports