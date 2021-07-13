 Skip to main content
Masks will be optional in St. Louis area Catholic schools this fall
Masks will be optional in St. Louis area Catholic schools this fall

School officials weigh mask mandates for Summer session

Fourth grade teacher Jessica Dimitro, center, holds a social studies group discussion on Thursday, June 10, 2021, during Northwest School District's Summer session at Brennan Woods Elementary School in High Ridge. Seated with her are, left to right, Chase Wittman, Ryan Le, Jackson Boyt, Noah Sieger and Jackson Floming. The district has opted to make masks optional for Summer school. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Students will not be required to wear masks in Catholic schools area this fall, according to the Archdiocese of St. Louis.

"Beginning this upcoming academic year, the wearing of masks in archdiocesan schools will be optional and at the discretion of each individual family," reads a message sent Tuesday. "The archdiocese urges all school families, students, leadership, faculties and staffs to be thoughtful of their own health — and that of their community — in all of their decisions, especially regarding the wearing of masks and monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms."

The message from the Archdiocese also "strongly encourages" COVID-19 vaccination for eligible staff and students 12 and older.

School districts in Columbia and Waterloo, Illinois this week also announced mask-optional policies for the 2021-2022 school year.

Northwest School District in Jefferson County and Rockwood School District in St. Louis County dropped their mask mandates for summer school. Other large districts like Parkway, Francis Howell and Wentzville still require masks in classrooms this summer. Most districts have not released plans for fall 2021.

This month, Springfield (Missouri) Public Schools reinstated its mask mandate after a spike in coronavirus cases in Greene County.

