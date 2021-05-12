Mayor Jones calls on local businesses to support 500 summer jobs for St. Louis-area youths

ST. LOUIS — A youth nonprofit and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones have teamed up to call on businesses and community leaders to sponsor summer jobs.

The program, offered by STL Youth Jobs, offers summer employment and mentoring services for people ages 16 to 24 in St. Louis and north St. Louis County.

The cost to fund one program participant is $2,600, including salary, job training, financial literacy education and job education, according to a Wednesday news release from Mayor Jones' office.

Jones and STL Youth Jobs hope to match 500 young people with employers this summer.

Participants can work up to 160 hours and will earn between $10.50 and $12.50 an hour. Work can begin as early as June 1.

Applications for youth workers and businesses interested in participating can be found at stlyouthjobs.org.

