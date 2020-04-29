You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McKendree University announces 2020 grads will have ceremony in 2021
0 comments

McKendree University announces 2020 grads will have ceremony in 2021

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

LEBANON, Ill. — The 2020 graduating class at McKendree University can participate in next year's commencement activities, according to a Wednesday news release from the university. 

The ceremonies scheduled for this spring were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Students at the private university will receive diplomas in the mail once they complete all degree requirements, according to the release. 

The next traditional graduation ceremonies at the university are set for May 7-8, 2021. 

The university, which has about 2,500 undergraduate and graduate students, announced April 2 that all instruction was shifting to online courses.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports