McKendree University announces 2020 grads will have ceremony in 2021

LEBANON, Ill. — The 2020 graduating class at McKendree University can participate in next year's commencement activities, according to a Wednesday news release from the university.

The ceremonies scheduled for this spring were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students at the private university will receive diplomas in the mail once they complete all degree requirements, according to the release.

The next traditional graduation ceremonies at the university are set for May 7-8, 2021.

The university, which has about 2,500 undergraduate and graduate students, announced April 2 that all instruction was shifting to online courses.

