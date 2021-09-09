Mehlville High School evacuated over threatening message in boys' bathroom

St. Louis County police were conducting a search of Mehlville High School Thursday after a threatening message was found in a boys' bathroom.
All students have been evacuated and are being served lunch outside, according to Mehlville schools spokeswoman Jessica Pupillo.
Parents have been asked not to pick up their children.
Blythe Bernhard
Blythe Bernhard is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
