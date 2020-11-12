Mehlville high schools to move online after coronavirus surge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — High school students in the Mehlville School District will shift back to online learning starting Monday. Students returned to Mehlville and Oakville high schools two days a week in late October.

The district is the latest to pivot to virtual learning as coronavirus cases surge across the region.

Riverview Gardens School District in north St. Louis County will move its kindergarten through second grade students online starting Monday, two weeks after welcoming them back to school buildings.

Several other school districts in the region have moved to online learning temporarily, including Fox and Crystal City in Jefferson County and Southwestern in Macoupin County, Illinois. Middle and high school students in the Wentzville School District in St. Charles County will switch back to distance learning for at least a month starting Thursday, the district's board decided Tuesday.

St. Louis Public Schools decided not to bring middle and high school students back to buildings this month as planned.

Superintendents in Hillsboro and Rockwood districts told families this week to be ready for a switch to virtual learning.

