Memorial service planned for former Wash U. chancellor William Danforth

ST. LOUIS — Washington University announced Friday it will hold a public memorial service for Dr. William H. Danforth next month.

Danforth, who is often credited with turning the university into a world-class institution, died amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 16, 2020, at his home in Ladue. He was 94.

The memorial service is planned for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Graham Chapel on the Washington University campus. A livestream of the service, which will be recorded, will be available on the Remembering Bill Danforth website.

Several current and former members of the Washington U. Board of Trustees, former department heads and deans at the school will offer reflections, and Danforth's brother, former U.S. Sen. John C. "Jack" Danforth, will present remarks on behalf of the family, according to a university announcement.

A reception will follow in Holmes Lounge in Ridgley Hall, as well as outside in Brookings Quadrangle.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed, and masks will be required. Visitors are asked to visit the campus' COVID-19 website in the days leading up to the memorial.