MICDS joins list of private schools returning federal coronavirus relief funds

LADUE — Leaders at Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School have joined other private schools in returning federal coronavirus aid intended for small businesses, a spokeswoman for the school said Tuesday.

The school applied for and received in April an undisclosed loan "commensurate with our size as an employer with nearly 300 employees," said MICDS spokeswoman Amy Zlatic.

After evaluating "the appropriateness of the funds for our independent school," school leaders canceled the loan on Friday, she said.

Last week, John Burroughs School in Ladue returned $2.55 million from the same federal coronavirus aid package for small businesses. A spokeswoman for Independent Schools of St. Louis has not responded to inquiries about other local private schools that may have received the loans.

The private schools are among several across the U.S. that received loans this spring through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act. The loans, backed by the Small Business Administration, are designed to help pay for workers’ salaries and are forgivable if certain parameters are met.