The Miriam Academy will move to the Epstein Hebrew Academy building in Olivette for the 2020-2021 school year.
The 58,000-square-foot school building at 1138 N. Watson Road was sold to Miriam, a private high school for students with learning disabilities. The Jewish elementary and middle school sold the building to Miriam and plans to move to University City, according to Miriam school officials.
Miriam plans to spend $2 million on refurbishing the building to include eight classrooms, two science labs, a TV studio and other amenities on the 8-acre campus adjacent to the Olivette Community Center.
Miriam Academy opened in 2016 and now enrolls 63 students in grades nine through 12 at its leased space at the Parkway United Church of Christ in Town and Country. In the new location, Miriam plans to enroll 120 students.
Last June, the trustees of the Village of Westwood denied Miriam Academy's plans to move the high school to the former B’Nai El Temple building in Frontenac.
Frontenac aldermen in April approved the conditional use permit for the school, but part of the 6-acre campus at 11414 North Forty Drive falls within Westwood's boundaries. The village's trustees voted June 4 to keep the property zoned residential.
The Miriam Foundation also operates Miriam School in Webster Groves and a learning center that serves more than 1,000 children in other schools and homes.