Missouri Boys State receives $1 million gift for scholarships

A St. Charles family has donated more than $1 million to the Missouri Boys State Memorial Trust for scholarships and grants.

The gift from Leo (Tony) and Lisa Vogel is the largest in the trust's nearly 40-year history.

“We hope our gift will deliver a significant impact to the MBS Trust and the many young leaders who participate in the Missouri Boys State program each year,” said Tony Vogel, in a statement. “Our sons, Adam and Drew, both graduates of St. Charles West High School, benefited greatly from their Boys State experience, so we are happy to give back to this really terrific youth organization.”

The five-year plan for the gift will include five $100,000 scholarships, sponsorship fees for students to attend Missouri Boys State and five $5,000 grants for college student volunteer staff.

“We are thrilled to be the administrators of this generous gift from the Vogel Family,” said MBS Trust Chairman Rusty Jones, in a statement. “We are inspired by their generosity and we’re excited to see their gift make a real difference in the lives of our student leaders.”

American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State provide week-long summer programs for high school juniors to build leadership and citizenship skills through running a mock government.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.