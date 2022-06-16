Missouri commission on teacher retention backtracks on keeping meetings closed to public

State education officials said late Thursday the public could attend a teacher pay commission hearing on Friday, backtracking from a previous decision to close the meeting.

“The doors will remain open for tomorrow’s Blue Ribbon Commission meeting if anyone would like to observe,” Mallory McGowin, spokeswoman for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Thursday.

The state Board of Education’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission meetings weren’t always going to be open.

“Meetings are not open to the public,” the panel’s state website said before an update was made Thursday night. “Post-meeting reports/summaries will be available approximately two weeks after each session.”

The state education department was threatened with a lawsuit prior to opening the meeting, according to McGowin.

"Time and resources are best spent working to solve the issues around teacher recruitment and retention," she said in a statement.

McGowin declined to name the party that made the threat, citing potential litigation. The threat of a lawsuit was first reported by the Missouri Independent.

Rep. Ingrid Burnett, D-Kansas City, who serves on the commission, said a constituent contacted her about the Friday meeting being closed. She said she contacted Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven earlier this week to discuss the closure.

“It seemed pretty futile to try to influence her,” Burnett said. “What I heard her say was that this was not — this was a collective decision … that was already made up. This is how we’re going to do it. Our lawyers say it’s OK.

“And the reason we’re doing it is so that people can speak freely and not be intimidated by outside pressures,” Burnett said.

“I really don’t understand why this is — what the secret is,” Burnett said Thursday, before receiving word the meeting would be made public. “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

“I don’t think this meeting would’ve drawn as much attention if” there weren't “this cloud of secrecy around it, right?” she asked.

Burnett said officials often discuss public education and teacher recruitment, but “nobody really takes an interest until we say, ‘but you can’t hear it. It’s a secret.’”

“What we need to be focusing on is how we value teachers and how we keep our schools and classrooms safe and secure, and promoting a good learning environment,” she said. “That’s what teachers want.”

The state's largest teachers' union opposed the potential closing of the commission's meetings, said Mark Jones of the Missouri National Education Association.

"If you talk to any classroom teacher, so often policy happens to teachers, not with teachers," Jones said. "There's always a concern about that."

The 22-member blue-ribbon panel including two teachers was named in April and is tasked with delivering a report to state officials in October.

Missouri Sunshine Law requires open meetings of "any committee appointed by or at the direction of" a public agency "for the specific purpose of recommending, directly to the public governmental body's governing board or its chief administrative officer, policy or policy revisions or expenditures of public funds."

Maxine Clark, founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop, serves on the commission.

So does Kathy Osborn, president and CEO of the Regional Business Council in St. Louis.

Sens. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, and Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, and Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, also are among the members on the panel along with Jamie Birch, Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy policy director.

Blythe Bernhard of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

