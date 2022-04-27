Missouri high school bans LGBTQ support stickers and cards

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — A suburban Kansas City school board had told teachers at a high school to remove cards and stickers showing support for LGBTQ students.

The Grain Valley school board sent an email to families Monday saying members had “received a concern” about the cards and stickers some high school teachers were displaying to tell students they could approach them regarding LGBTQ questions, The Kansas City Star reported.

“We remain committed to providing professional development to help our staff create a safe, collaborative, and inclusive environment, consistent with our core beliefs, where each student feels a sense of belonging,” the email reads. “The use of these cards, however, is determined to not be an appropriate step at this time.”

After receiving criticism over the move, the school board said Tuesday it would hold listening sessions in the coming weeks so the community can address administrators and the board on the issue.

Some parents, teachers and advocates in the district opposed the decision.

Travis Holt, a Grain Valley graduate who is gay, called the decision “disheartening” and said he is asking the school board to reconsider to “keep the students’ best interests at heart rather than buckling under pressure from a select few parents.”