Missouri S&T in Rolla receives $300 million donation, largest in state history for a university

ROLLA — St. Louis businessman Fred Kummer and his wife June donated $300 million to the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The donation is the largest single gift to a university in state history.

The university plans to use the funds for a new school of innovation and entrepreneurship, research activities and scholarships for students, according to school officials.

"This gift is transformative for S&T, the Rolla region and our state," said Mo Dehghani, Missouri S&T chancellor, in a statement. "For nearly 150 years, Missouri S&T has been known as the state’s premier technological university. Now, thanks to June and Fred, S&T will have the opportunity to become one of the nation’s leading universities for innovation. At the same time, this gift will make our school a center for entrepreneurship, thereby energizing the economy of the Rolla area and the entire state of Missouri."

The funds will "dramatically increase" the number of students and allow the university to recruit new faculty, Dehghani said.

Fred Kummer, a 1955 graduate of Missouri S&T in civil engineering, said he owes much of his success to his education there.