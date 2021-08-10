 Skip to main content
Missouri State University joins list of schools requiring masks
Missouri State University joins list of schools requiring masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University will require its students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks in all indoor settings on the campus to start the fall semester.

University President Clif Smart announced the mandate Tuesday in an online post.

It officially takes effect Aug. 22, with the start of the fall semester, but also applies to intersession classes, which begin Monday. The mask policy will be reevaluated after 30 days, Smart said.

The decision was made based largely on the high number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Greene County, home to the university, and throughout the state, Smart noted, adding that the policy follows updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri State University joins many other colleges, including the University of Missouri and the University of Illinois, in requiring masks for all regardless of vaccination status to start the fall semester.

