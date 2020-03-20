Mizzou chancellor leaving for University of Central Florida

The chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia will leave to become president of the University of Central Florida, school officials said Friday.

Alexander Cartwright came to Mizzou in the fall of 2017 from the State University of New York, where he was provost and executive vice chancellor.

Cartwright followed Mizzou Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin, who resigned in November 2015 along with University of Missouri System President Timothy M. Wolfe. The resignations were widely believed to be connected to protests centered on racial issues on the Columbia campus that led to a decline in enrollment.

System President Mun Choi said in a statement Friday that leadership transition plans will be shared within a week.

"During this time, we have every confidence in our Mizzou community," Choi and Mizzou Provost Latha Ramchand said in a statement. "We have a strong and talented leadership team in place that is working together daily to ensure our exciting and innovative work continues, as it has since 1839."

