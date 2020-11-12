Mizzou classes moving online after Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri will move its classes online after Thanksgiving, but plans to return to in-person learning in the spring semester, Chancellor Mun Y. Choi said Thursday.

The university began the fall semester as a coronavirus hotspot, but Choi said in a message posted online that the university had reduced its active caseload by 80% since Labor Day weekend.

He said the university had been confident about completing the semester in person, but has identified a surge in cases in Columbia and Boone County.

“While our experts say that MU students have not presented a direct burden to the local hospitals because they have not needed hospitalization, we are all members of the broader community,” Choi wrote. “And as the community strives to gain control of the virus, a temporary thinning of the student population is helpful.”

