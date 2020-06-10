Mizzou to begin classes on Aug. 24, adapt campus protocols to coronavirus

COLUMBIA — University of Missouri officials announced Wednesday that they plan to begin the fall semester on Aug. 24.

University leadership previously considered beginning the year on Aug. 12, a proposal intended to decrease travel during the semester to lessen the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19. The decision to follow the university's existing schedule was made after discussions with faculty and the UM Board of Curators, officials said.

UM System President and Interim Chancellor Mun Y. Choi said in a statement that school leaders are "preparing for what our new 'normal' will look like for faculty, staff and students."

Adjustments to the school year "could include moving to remote instruction or other models for delivering instruction," if necessary, Choi said.

"Everyone coming to campus and our offices this fall should expect to see and participate in changes, which will include new practices for personal health monitoring, social distancing and other precautions," the statement read.

Details will become public after they are formalized, Choi said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member