Mizzou, University of Illinois bringing back mask mandates for many indoor settings

The University of Missouri is reinstating a mask mandate as of Monday in classrooms and meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible — regardless of vaccination status, university officials tweeted Thursday.

The mandate applies to all campuses and includes students, faculty, staff and visitors.

For all other indoor spaces, the university said the mask rule applies to those who are not fully vaccinated, although masks are recommended even for those who are fully vaccinated.

University officials will reevaluate the need for the mandate by mid-September.

A new mask mandate kicks in even sooner for the University of Illinois campuses, and goes a step further — masks are required starting Friday and are required in all indoor university spaces regardless of vaccination status. Masks won't be required when eating or drinking or for those who are alone in a private space.

The University of Illinois also is requiring all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated.

