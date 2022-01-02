More St. Louis-area schools move to virtual learning after winter break

ST. LOUIS — At least three local Catholic schools are moving to virtual learning after the winter break.

St. Louis University High School will hold classes online "to slow the regional spread and prevent campus transmission of COVID," according to its website.

St. Joseph School in Cottleville will also move to virtual for at least one week starting Monday because of the number of COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a letter sent Sunday to parents.

St. Alban Roe in Wildwood will also more online temporarily.

Two school districts in the Metro East, Brooklyn and East St. Louis, will move to virtual instruction at least through Jan. 14. Brooklyn has a high rate of positivity in the community, according to a letter sent Saturday from Superintendent Raelynn Parks.