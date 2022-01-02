More St. Louis-area schools move to virtual learning after winter break

ST. LOUIS — At least three local Catholic schools are moving to virtual learning after the winter break.
St. Louis University High School will hold classes online "to slow the regional spread and prevent campus transmission of COVID," according to its website.
St. Joseph School in Cottleville will also move to virtual for at least one week starting Monday because of the number of COVID-19 quarantines among students and staff, according to a letter sent Sunday to parents.
St. Alban Roe in Wildwood will also more online temporarily.
Two school districts in the Metro East, Brooklyn and East St. Louis, will move to virtual instruction at least through Jan. 14. Brooklyn has a high rate of positivity in the community, according to a letter sent Saturday from Superintendent Raelynn Parks.
There are two current COVID-19 outbreaks in the East St. Louis School District, with 47 cases at Wyvetter Younge School of Excellence and 37 cases at Mason Clark Middle School, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Washington University students will spend the first two weeks of the spring semester taking online classes. Students can begin moving back into on-campus housing on Jan. 28 with in-person classes set to resume on Jan. 31.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to resume in-person classes after one week of online instruction. Students are being encouraged to return during that first week so they can take two virus tests, which will clear them to resume in-person activities if they test negative.
“Every semester we’ve had a spike when students come back,” university spokesperson Robin Kaler said. “We want to make sure we’re on top of that so we can crush it as quickly as possible.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.