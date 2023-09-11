ST. LOUIS — Wildercamp has no schedule. No end-of-session performances or awards ceremonies. It doesn’t pledge to make children better at soccer or coding or cooking.

“I try to have an idea to start the day,” said Melissa Schmitt of Highland, who helps run the park-based summer camps. “If the kids get into something, they can explore it as much as they want.”

As with Wilderkids, its September-to-May counterpart, the goals — if they must be specified — are for children to discover, take risks and gain independence.

Nature-based schools like Wilderkids have snowballed in the past decade, from two dozen to more than 800, according to the North American Association for Environmental Education. Nearly three-fourths have waiting lists.

The instructional approach merges elements from educational philosophies such as Reggio Emilia and Montessori, which emphasize play-based learning and child-led inquiry — and gives them a shove into the outdoors.

Ian Eschbacher’s 9-year-old son spent three summers at Wildercamp. This year, 5-year-old Claudia attended for the first time.

“We don’t tend to pack her schedule,” said Eschbacher, who lives in St. Louis. “We like to let her ramble. She has a bananas amount of energy.”

At the camp in Forest Park, Claudia lugged her backpack everywhere: from the morning meeting spot at the World’s Fair Pavilion and along a loop through the nature playscape, Successional Forest, Jewel Box and back to the playscape. In the bag were her camp necessities: hand sanitizer, lunchbox, swimsuit and a large stick she rescued on a hike and tied a green ribbon around.

It wasn’t the only thing she found: “I saw a turtle with claws,” said Claudia.

Her friend Collins Droege, age 7 “and past my half,” held the turtle so Claudia could look at it. It was heavy. It did not go into the backpack.

The two girls and eight other adventurers braved sultry heat and pop-up showers last month at the camp founded by Angela Wildermuth of south St. Louis County. Each week of the summer, groups convened at Forest Park or Tower Grove Park in St. Louis or Love Park in Ballwin. They caught crawdads and built dirt cities, identified elderberries and splashed in any available water source.

Wildermuth launched Wilderkids as a once-a-week alternative preschool in 2017, with an enrollment of three. Now, she teaches about a dozen kids two days a week during the school year. Staying small is essential.

“It has to be,” Wildermuth said. “Nature is a slow thing.”

‘Freedom of movement’

Education professionals pin the surge in nature schools on a backlash against screens and high-stakes testing. Parents are seeking a holistic approach that includes “environmental literacy, the knowledge that prepares you to be an engaged citizen,” said Christy Merrick, the director of the Natural Start Alliance, a project of the environmental education association.

Few so-called forest programs are completely held outside, but they all prioritize outdoor learning. Such schools typically focus on younger students, up to age 7.

“These are critical years,” said Merrick.

Even with interest rising, nature schools make up a tiny segment of educational choices and serve mostly white children. Cost, as with many early-childhood options, can be a burden for working-class families, and hours are not usually conducive to parents with full-time jobs. Not many of the schools are located in urban areas.

Emily Rybolt, who lives in the Tower Grove East neighborhood, was bothered by those discrepancies.

“There’s nature here, too,” she said. “And kids need it.”

A year and a half ago, Rybolt opened Prickly Pear. Since then, she’s expanded from two days to four. Tuition runs on a sliding scale and tops out at $1,100 a month. The plan is to eventually offer before- and after-care so more families can attend.

Each morning starts in Rybolt’s backyard; nothing after that is set in stone. The Prickly Pears investigate the neighborhood by foot or on bikes. They inspect trees and plants as the seasons change, map out their routes and “burn off energy,” Rybolt said.

Anna Northrup of St. Louis likes the downtime her 5-year-old son, Chom, gets at Prickly Pear. Last year, she pulled him out of a preschool that she felt was too structured.

“Freedom of choice, freedom of movement are important to me,” Northrup said.

Julie Gill opened Juniper Root Woodland Microschool in early 2020 out of a church basement in Chesterfield.

Juniper Root, with an enrollment of 17, is growing with its students, the oldest of whom is 8. Gill anticipates her curriculum will eventually run through high school.

There’s no reason for it not to, she said: “It evolves organically almost daily as their needs change.”

Older students have a separate learning space and access to tablets. Science experiments are ready-made in the garden. Math lessons happen during Lego builds, and “there is almost always a child curled up somewhere with a book,” Gill said.

The low-intensity setting is what prompted Katelyn Horn of west St. Louis County to send her two younger children, a 7-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, to Juniper Root.

“I’m not concerned about grade-level expectations,” said Horn. “They’re going to do it, but not at the same time as their peers.”

Purposeful learning

The most common question that Ilya Eydelman, head of Raintree School in Town and Country, hears from parents is, “Is my kid going to read?”

Of course, Eydelman tells them, but it’s going to look different than in a traditional classroom. Worksheets, flashcards and “benchmark assessments” are scarce. Pupils learn to read, write and do math so they can solve problems, conduct experiments and design games.

“Academics come in as a means, not as an end,” said Eydelman. “It creates a purpose for learning.”

He points to the school’s graduates — the oldest of whom are college-aged — as examples of its success.

Raintree, the longest-tenured forest school in the region, opened in 2006 in an old KinderCare room in Ballwin. By 2013, it had relocated to its current 11-acre home. Raintree has 70 students through second grade but will expand through fifth if it can find more space, Eydelman said.

At $20,000 a year, Raintree is out of reach for a lot of families. But the concepts of outdoor learning are being incorporated into more public schools. In the Ferguson-Florissant School District, preschoolers at Parker Road Elementary have access to the 97-acre Little Creek Nature Area as their study space once a week.

When it’s hot, Rene Brown and her two co-teachers slather the kids with sunscreen. When it’s cold, they pull out snow pants from the gear closet.

Early in the year, Brown said, she hears some groans from her little explorers. Their water bottles are too heavy. The walk is too far. They forgot to go to the bathroom.

Once they get into a routine, the complaints fade. Little Creek days are more peaceful than classroom days. Fewer spats flare up. Inside, everyone fights over the same blocks or books or crayons. But outside, “leaves and acorns are plentiful,” Brown said.

Clocks don’t exist. Options expand.

“Nature,” said Brown, “is a wonderful teacher.”

Photos: Learning through nature at Wildercamp and Prickly Pear camps