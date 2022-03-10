New performing arts center opens at Festus High

FESTUS — Link Luttrell will be honored with one final request as superintendent of the Festus School District when his favorite musical "Annie" will open this month in the new performing arts center at the high school.

After 14 years in the 3,250-student district, Luttrell will retire from Festus in June to become superintendent of the Spring Hill School District in Kansas.

Luttrell led Festus schools for the past nine years as only the fifth person to lead the district over the last 77 years. His accomplishments include increasing teacher salaries to the highest among the 11 school districts in Jefferson County. Student test scores have also grown to among the highest in the state, with about 65% proficient in English and 56% in math.

The $15 million Festus Performing Arts Center was built in the last two years with funds from a ballot initiative in 2019, the third approved by voters during Luttrell's tenure. The initiatives have funded construction including new classrooms at the elementary and high schools, two new playgrounds, renovations to Tiger stadium and a new baseball and softball complex among other projects.

Festus won outstanding musical for "South Pacific" in the 2017 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards, and was a finalist in 2019 for "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

"We feel so lucky to have this quality of facility that is here in Festus finally," said choir director Christopher Boemler, of the performing arts center. "The legacy of Festus performing arts, we have deserved something like this for a long time."

The 2019 ballot initiative, which brought a 59-cent tax increase for every $100,000 of property valuation, will also fund a preschool program in 2023 and a district wellness center with facilities including a walking track, cardio room and 2,000-seat gym in 2024.

“Since arriving in July 2008 as assistant superintendent, I’ve strived to pedal fast while collaborating daily with all stakeholders in the ongoing pursuit to firmly establish Festus R-VI as a premier district not only within Jefferson County, but also the St. Louis metropolitan region, as well as across the entire state of Missouri,” Luttrell said in a statement. “To that end, I truly feel the pursuit has been accomplished and there is NO doubt that Festus R-VI has set forth a high standard from which others now strive to emulate.”

The curtain will rise March 24 on the high school's production of "Annie" in the new 750-seat theater. Community groups will be able to rent the 28,500-square-foot theater and its adjoining spaces, which include costume storage with laundry, a green room and dance studio.

"There are obviously a lot of great opportunities for students — the fly system, lighting, sound, stage design," said Will Borgmeyer, theater director. "There's a lot of buzz in getting kids involved, not just actors but technical support."

Stephanie Sekelsky, band director, said the performance experience is akin to a professional theater.

"Compared to a gym, this is quite incredible," she said.

