ST. LOUIS • Holden Thorp, who announced in June a year-long sabbatical from Washington University, has been named editor-in-chief of Science journals.
Thorp served six years as the university's provost, or second-in-command to the chancellor.
Thorp is now taking an indeterminate leave from Washington University, where he remains on the faculty. In the June announcement, school officials said he would return to a position in drug development at the university. Thorp is a co-founder of Viamet Pharmaceuticals, which is currently testing a drug to treat fungal disease.
Thorp will take on the role at Science, based in Washington, starting Oct. 28.
"I am truly delighted we have been able to recruit Holden Thorp as the new editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals," said Alan Leshner, interim chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and executive publisher of Science, in a statement. "He is a distinguished scientist and administrator with a remarkable breadth of expertise."
Thorp, a professor of chemistry and medicine, led Washington University's efforts to increase its racial and economic diversity among students and staff.
Thorp had been a candidate for the chancellor position following the retirement this year of Mark Wrighton after 24 years. Thorp previously served as chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.